ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded while pumping gas early Monday in Orlando.

The shooting happened at the 7-Eleven at 4355 Silver Star Road.

Orlando police said the man was pumping gas when several rounds were fired. The man was struck in the leg, and his car was riddled with bullets, police said.

No other details, including information about the man’s condition or the suspected shooter, have been released.

A 27-year-old was shot at the same gas station in July.