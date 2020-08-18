Payless bounces back opening 1st US store in November

Payless is bouncing back.

The discount shoe chain is planning to open 300 to 400 standalone stores across the U.S. over the next few years.

Quite the shift from last year when the company filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time and shut down all of its 2,100 stores in the U.S.

As the name implies, Payless is all about helping customers save money.

You can find shoes for as low as about $10 a pair and the company knows saving money is really important to people right now.

Payless said its website will reopen for business on Tuesday

But the first new store is set to open in November in Miami, where the company's new headquarters are.

Then 30 to 45 stores will open up early next year in Texas and other border states.