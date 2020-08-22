Armed man robs two 7-Eleven stores within 3 hours, officers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Police is attempting to identify a robbery suspect after two seperate incidents at 7 Eleven stores.

Investigators said an armed robbery took place in the Mills-50 and Audubon Park areas of Orlando.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a 7 Eleven at 1350 North Mills Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

[RELATED: Man shot 9 times at 7-Eleven in Orlando drives to get help and survives, police say | Video: Armed robbers swarm cash register at Osceola County 7-Eleven]

Less than three hours later, officers responded to a second armed robbery attempt at a 7 Eleven located at 2925 Corrine Drive.

According to officials, no one was hurt in either incident.

“In both cases, the suspect presented a weapon. Attempts to track the suspect after the first incident were not successful,” OPD said.

Investigators said the suspect has been described as a white man with blue eyes.

He wore the same clothes in both incidents, including a black knitted cap under a green hooded sweater.

If anyone has information they’re asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

You can also contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.