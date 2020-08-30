WATCH LIVE at 7:18 p.m.: SpaceX attempts to launch Earth-observing satellite for Argentina

After scrubbing its morning launch due to inclement weather Sunday, SpaceX will attempt its second launch of the day at 7:18 p.m.

The payload consists of an Earth-observing satellite for Argentina.

Due to the ULA scrub, SpaceX delayed its launch for the Argentina Space Agency, or CONAE, which was scheduled for Friday.

The forecast is only 40% favorable for liftoff on Sunday evening, according to weather officers with the 45th Space Wing.

This particular launch is unique because the satellite requires a polar orbit to get above the South Pole. It’s the first satellite with a polar-orbit launching from Florida since Nov. 30, 1960. Most polar launches happen from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base because a polar launch from Florida puts the rocket trajectory over land, specifically Cuba.

This launch will also include a landing back at Cape Canaveral, the first since March. All other rocket booster landings this year have been in the Atlantic Ocean on a droneship.

Again, it’s possible this could all change because of weather or technical issues. Stay with ClickOrlando.com/space for updates.

Sunday Schedule

SpaceX Falcon 9 with CONAE satellite

Launch window: 7:14 and 7:24 p.m. (7:18 p.m. targeted launch)

Weather: 40% favorable

Booster landing: Yes, at Cape Canaveral Landing Zone 1