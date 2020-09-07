Golfview Elementary to remain closed for another week due to COVID-19 cases

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Golfview Elementary Magnet School’s campus will remain closed for at least one more week due to COVID-19 cases reported at the school, according to officials with Brevard Public Schools.

District leaders announced the decision to keep the Rockledge school closed on Monday, about one week after it initially shut down due to positive cases of the novel coronavirus reported on campus.

In Monday’s update, school district officials said they made the decision to keep campus closed another week so that those infected with the virus can make a full recovery. The county hopes the extended closure will limit the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

“After further deliberation, in consultation with the Brevard Department of Health, Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins has determined it necessary to extend the closure of Golfview Elementary Magnet School’s campus until Monday, Sept. 14, to allow additional time for those impacted by COVID-19 to make a full recovery and to prevent further spread of the virus,” the district said in a statement.

District officials said all students will continue eLearning until next Monday.

The initial three-day closure announced last week came after multiple cases of the coronavirus were reported on campus, school officials said.

School officials did not disclose how many cases have been reported, only saying it was a “low number,” but it could impact many classrooms.

In the update on Monday, district leaders said they believe they have been able to trace the cases to those who were initially infected and hope they have been able to stop the spread.

District officials said they will continue to monitor the reported cases and will determine before the set reopening date if the campus closure should be extended.

“The situation will continue to [be] monitored to identify any additional (related and unrelated) cases and will reassess at the end of the week to determine if a longer closure period is necessary, but as of now, the school is expected to return to normal operations on Monday, Sept. 14,” a spokesperson for the school district said.

Here’s everything parents, students and staff members need to know about the closure:

The closure affects all school programming. There will be no bus service or before- and after- school care through Friday, Sept. 11.

The district will be providing continuity of feeding for students during the closure. Daily meal packets consisting of one breakfast and one lunch per student can be picked up in the car loop between 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 11.

School staff is working to distribute devices to those students in need.

Essential staff including office, custodial, cafeteria and after care employees will report to work on Tuesday, Sept. 8, along with instructional staff who will conduct eLearning from their classrooms.

School officials said families of anyone believed to be in close contact with a positive case of COVID-19 have been notified and students have been asked to quarantine.

“The DOH has notified all families of children who were in close contact with individuals confirmed positive and have requested they quarantine for 14 days. Students/families who DID NOT receive a letter from the DOH were NOT found to have close interaction with individuals confirmed positive and therefore do not need to quarantine. Families and staff are being asked to continue to conduct daily temperature scans and monitor their health for any signs of potential illness,” the district said in Monday’s update.

A custodial team with support conducted a deep cleaning and disinfecting of the entire school during the initial three-day closure, according to district officials.

COVID-19 cases reported in Central Florida’s schools can be monitored using this database.