Video: Man in pickup truck tries to lure girl at bus stop, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies say they’re looking for a man driving a white truck who tried to lure a girl as she was waiting at a bus stop.
Video captured by someone who witnessed the incident shows the white pickup truck stopped next to a bus stop on Central Florida Parkway near Orange Blossom Trail where the girl was waiting around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Deputies said the man was trying to lure the girl into his truck but drove off when the witness started honking.
The truck driver is described as a heavy set man with a beard and dirty blond hair.
Anyone who recognizes him or the vehicle is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
On 9/16 at 8:30a.m. a girl standing along Central Florida Pkwy near OBT was approached by a heavy set white man w/ blond hair & beard. He tried to lure her into the white truck. Anyone with information on this man is asked to call Crimeline: 1-800-423-8477 pic.twitter.com/CklXGG5mKW