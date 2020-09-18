Video: Man in pickup truck tries to lure girl at bus stop, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies say they’re looking for a man driving a white truck who tried to lure a girl as she was waiting at a bus stop.

Video captured by someone who witnessed the incident shows the white pickup truck stopped next to a bus stop on Central Florida Parkway near Orange Blossom Trail where the girl was waiting around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said the man was trying to lure the girl into his truck but drove off when the witness started honking.

The truck driver is described as a heavy set man with a beard and dirty blond hair.

Anyone who recognizes him or the vehicle is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.