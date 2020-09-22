Video: Driver runs 17 stop signs during high-speed pursuit, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man who was high on marijuana ran 17 stop signs, drove through front yards and nearly rammed a patrol vehicle during a high-speed pursuit, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said they were patrolling on University Boulevard around 9 p.m. Sept. 15 when they noticed a 1998 Toyota Camry roll through a stop sign and make a wide turn, leading them to believe the driver was impaired. Records show the driver also couldn’t maintain a single lane.

Officers activated their patrol lights and sirens and attempted to pull the car over but the driver, identified as Dontavis Dotson, sped up and continued driving with his headlights off at a high rate of speed, according to the affidavit.

[TRENDING: Does coronavirus spread easily among children? | Gunman shoots 2 teens at skating rink | Michael Jordan forms NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace]

Authorities said Dotson drove through a yard and then the second time he did that, they tried to cut him off on the other side to contain him, but Dotson sped directly toward the patrol vehicle in an attempt to ram it, forcing the officer to slam on the brakes to avoid a crash.

Records show the pursuit continued after that until Dotson got out of the vehicle while it was still rolling, causing it to hit a Palm Bay Police Department vehicle, and ran away as officers shouted commands for him to stop.

Dotson ran onto the campus of Stone Middle School and jumped over two fences before an officer stunned him with a Taser, according to the report.

Police said they were then able to place Dotson in handcuffs and that’s when they noticed he smelled like marijuana, his speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and there was a plastic baggie of marijuana in his pocket.

During a search of the Camry, police said they found a baggie containing fentanyl and an open bottle of Crown Royal under the driver’s seat.

Dotson is accused of running 17 stop signs and multiple red lights during the pursuit.

As officers notified him that they would be conducting a DUI investigation, Dotson told them, “I already told you guys I was driving under the influence of weed,” records show.

Dotson faces charges of fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle, DUI, DUI with property damage and resisting an officer without violence.