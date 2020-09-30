Truck crashes into backyard swimming pool, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man driving a truck Wednesday morning veered off the road and took a nose dive into a backyard pool, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 49-year-old driver left the roadway in order to avoid a disabled vehicle that was in the travel lane. The pickup truck then went through a yard, burst into the screened-in patio and went head first into an underground swimming pool.

A picture tweeted by FHP shows a portion of the truck’s front end was still in the water when troopers arrived. The truck’s bed and cab were not submerged and the driver was not injured.

“Drivers have to be alert for vehicles in the roadway,” FHP said.