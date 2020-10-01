Dry cleaner offers free cleaning to those with job interview

DELAND, Fla. – Mitchell Cleaners is doing its part to help the local community by offering to clean an outfit free of charge to those who secured a job interview.

“If you’re unemployed, the last thing that should be on your mind is, how am I going to look my best walking into this interview,” said Jessica McLauchlin.

Owner Jessica McLauchlin thought of the fresh idea on Wednesday and already created a sign to let customers know about the free service.

“I just kind of wanted to give back to the community and I know everybody’s had a hard time. We of course had a hard time with the Coronavirus,” she said.

McLauchlin said while her doors never closed because she was deemed essential, she did lose about 70 percent of business because only police and fire departments needed dry cleaning services.

“Everyone else was at home,” she said.

Meet Jessica McLauchlin! She's the owner of Mitchell Cleaners in DeLand and is offering to clean/ press an outfit for... Posted by Loren Korn on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Now that businesses have reopened, she’s hoping her services will help others.

“I want the candidate to feel more confident when they put on that nicely pressed cleaned outfit when they walk into that interview,” said McLauchlin.

McLauchlin showed News 6 how her staff is making that happen with their shirt press. She explained the machine makes sure there aren’t any wrinkles and gives it a good hard press that people can’t get at home. Customers can also request same day pick up if they choose, according to McLauchlin.

Mitchell Cleaners said it prides itself as being part of the community and believes a small act of kindness can go a long way.

“I don’t have a lot of monetary things to give to the community right now, because we’re just trying to recuperate but if I can give a service that’s not going to cost me a lot of money out of pocket, I feel like I can give back to the community that way,” said McLauchlin.

McLauchlin said there’s no end date to this free service that she said usually costs about $15.00.

