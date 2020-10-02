Man accused of rupturing spleen of victim who bumped into him while playing pool

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A man got so upset that another man bumped him while playing pool that he attacked the victim from behind, rupturing the victim’s spleen and fracturing multiple ribs, according to Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety Department.

The victim was at Surfside Tavern on Atlantic Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 when he said a man he’d spoken to, later identified as 46-year-old Richard Kress, hit him from behind as he had his back turned to the bar playing pool and then kicked him after he fell to the floor, records show.

The 65-year-old victim said he didn’t know why Kress hit him and his only explanation was that he might have bumped into him while he was drinking and playing pool.

[TRENDING: Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus | Racial slurs found in bathroom at Casselberry construction site| Spooky: Creepiest places in Florida]

According to the report, the victim had his drink and payment placed at the bar near a stool earlier in the night in an attempt to save his spot there and when Kress sat down at that seat, Ingram tried to ask him to move but Kress ignored him so Ingram grabbed his drink and moved to a different spot.

After the attack, police said employees helped the victim off the floor and told Kress to leave.

The victim called his wife, who in turn called 911 after seeing his injuries.

Records show the victim suffered a rupture spleen, which had to be surgically removed, and five fractured ribs. Police said he underwent two surgeries and spent several days in the intensive care unit at an area hospital.

Surveillance video and witness testimony helped officers identify Kress as a suspect in the case.

When he was interviewed on Sept. 29, Kress said the victim was intoxicated and as a result, lost his balance and “landed” on him, records show.

He denied causing the serious injuries the victim suffered but admitted that he left the bar because he was afraid he would be arrested.

Kress was taken into custody Friday on a felony battery charge.