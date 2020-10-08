‘Poison peddlers off the street:’ Drug house busted in Flagler County, sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two suspects are in custody and a large amount of cocaine and cash have been seized after deputies busted a drug house in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they went to the home on Poppy Lane in Palm Coast Thursday morning along with agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tri-County Task Force and the FCSO SWAT team and found 66 grams of cocaine, suspected fentanyl, prescription drugs, paraphernalia and $8,000 in cash.

Three children who were at the home along with 43-year-old Jason Schmitt and 26-year-old Shannon Victoria Librera Seymour, who were both taken into custody.

“I want to congratulate our team on another job well done and thank the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Tri-County Task Force for their assistance in getting these poison peddlers off the streets,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Let this be a lesson to other drug dealers in Flagler County who think they can fly under the radar – you can’t. If you want to sell drugs in Flagler County it’s only a matter of time before you are arrested and going to jail.”

Schmitt is facing charges of trafficking cocaine, possession of a new or legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia while Seymour is facing charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a new or legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.