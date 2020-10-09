57-year-old woman dies in single-vehicle crash on I-95, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed Thursday when the car she was driving crashed into a guardrail and a concrete barrier wall, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 57-year-old woman was driving a sedan southbound on Interstate 95 at about 4:40 p.m. when she left the roadway and struck a guardrail then traveled across the southbound lanes and hit a concrete barrier wall near mile marker 235.

The Titusville woman died at an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.