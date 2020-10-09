More Orange County high school football games canceled due to COVID-19 cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two local high school football games that were supposed to happen Friday night have been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases, according to Orange County Public Schools.

The affected games are: Freedom High School vs. East River High School and Ocoee High School vs. Celebration High School.

Officials said there are two cases associated with Freedom high’s team. The Ocoee game has been canceled due to contact tracing at Celebration, which played against Freedom last week.

Games involving Evans High School vs. West Orange High School and Edgewater High vs. Wekiva High have also been canceled earlier this season.

Orange County football players are required to get rapid coronavirus testing before games.

According to the OCPS coronavirus dashboard, the district has reported 334 cases associated with campuses since the semester began in August.

