Meet Lucymar Rivera, a pioneer of Orlando Spanish-language radio

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lucymar Rivera, one of the first female voices of Spanish radio in Orlando, is now in her 31st year of bringing information to the Hispanic and Latino community with her daily morning show, Las Mañanitas con Lucymar--Mornings with Lucymar.

As a pioneer in Spanish-radio Rivera has paved the way for more Latinas on the airwaves.

The radio show on La Voz 1140 AM mainly targets the senior community of Central Florida. Seniors, Lucymar said, have found comfort in her show which runs from 7-8 a.m.

“The seniors, they are my family, they’re part of my show. So that’s very important for me to serve them,” Rivera said. “They feel lonely sometimes, you know. Most of the seniors, they have their family far away. In different countries.”

Rivera, a native of Puerto Rico, said the show provides love and motivation for the senior community.

It’s a mutual feeling that’s gone beyond the airwaves. Throughout the year, Rivera organizes beach outings and parties for seniors who still have the energy to get up and dance.

Born in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, Luz Rivera Marrero was raised in a family of musicians. It was on her beloved island where she studied at the Conservatory of Music of Puerto Rico to become a classical soprano singer. She was also a music teacher until 1989. When she was 22 years old, her husband accepted a job offer in Miami, and the couple moved in 1989.

A year after arriving in Florida, the family moved with their young son to Orange County.

“I fell in love with Orlando, so quiet. Not now. But those days...” she recalled.

In 1990 she was invited to a radio show, where management and listeners noticed her spark.

“[I] started doing things; talking, singing, and people liked it and say: ‘Hey, you gotta be in that show every day,’” she said.

Her guest appearances led her to become part of the team where she met and worked with journalist Paul Gamache, an Emmy Silver Circle honoree, the main anchor for Univision Orlando.

She first began hosting a weekly show where she played nostalgic music. Eventually, Rivera started her morning show, Las Mañanitas, and moved to WPRD 1140.

Since launching her radio show she’s focused on providing information about healthcare, legal assistance, and other services -- information that wasn’t there at the start of her career 31 years ago.

“The Hispanic community in Central Florida is growing. Today is different. Completely different. And also the media in the Anglo community, they’re doing a very good job for us too,” the mother of three said.

Her voice hasn’t gone unnoticed by the community. Rivera has received dozens of awards and recognitions.

“It’s been a blessing for me to service you know the people the audience my second family and I think I’m going to be here until God tells me you know, this is it," she said. "I love my job.”