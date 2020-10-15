Accused getaway driver arrested in Mall at Millenia shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A third arrest has been made in connection with a shooting just outside Mall at Millenia that sent shoppers running, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Records show Joshua Caleb Holder was arrested this week after he was identified as the getaway driver.

Police said Holder was driving a white BMW while 19-year-old Trey’von Jaheim Graham was in the front passenger seat and the man who owns the vehicle was seated in the back.

According to an arrest warrant, Holder circled the mall parking lot near the food court for about 16 minutes looking for Orlando rapper Jacquavius Smith, whose stage name is 9lokkNine, and the musician’s vehicle.

Once Holder found Smith’s vehicle, he parked in a position that allowed him to see it and the entrance to the mall and stayed there for about six minutes, records show.

Police said once Smith left the mall with three other men the evening of Oct. 4, Holder drove toward them and stopped the BMW while Graham got out and fired several shots toward the intended victim.

No one was injured but scared shoppers who were in the area were sent running for safety.

Records show the entire shooting was caught on surveillance video. That footage has not been made available to the public.

Holder is now facing charges of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and driving a vehicle from which shots were fired.

Graham and Smith were both arrested last week. Graham is accused of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public while Smith was arrested on a warrant on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a short-barreled rifle in connection with an unrelated shooting that happened in July.

Authorities said Graham and Smith were involved in some sort of dispute but didn’t provide further details.