Florida health officials report over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19

To close out the weekend, Florida health officials announced over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, Oct. 17.

The new cases come as the region gets ready to celebrate yet another major holiday in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health officials said Halloween will undoubtedly look different this year but won’t be canceled altogether.

CDC officials said candy should be not be given out to trick-or-treaters this year.

Health officials said individually wrapped goodie bags lined up in yards for families to grab and go is considered a moderate risk.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,539 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 755,020.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 51 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Sunday’s report, 16,168 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 201 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

The state reported 77 new hospitalizations on Sunday, meaning the state has seen a total of 47,053 patients admitted into a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 2,008 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 3.43% to 7.87% over the past 2 weeks and was 4.68% on Saturday.

Central Florida County-By-County Breakdown: