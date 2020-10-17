Florida health officials report 4,000 new cases, 87 new deaths related to COVID-19

Below is the information provided by the Florida Department of Health for Saturday, Oct. 17.

Cases

The department of health reported 4,044 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to 754,481.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported 87 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Saturday’s report, 16,117 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 200 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

The state reported 114 new hospitalizations on Saturday, meaning the state has seen a total of 46,976 patients admitted into a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 2,046 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 3.43% to 7.87% over the past 2 weeks and was 5.21% Friday.

Central Florida County-By-County Breakdown:

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 10,349 81 951 6 345 3 Flagler 1,945 18 158 0 35 0 Lake 8,130 47 683 1 216 2 Marion 10,416 91 1,029 1 334 -1 Orange 43,302 258 1,488 4 530 2 Osceola 13,436 80 729 1 181 3 Polk 21,713 141 2,256 10 582 4 Seminole 9,674 69 715 3 233 -1 Sumter 2,742 11 270 0 79 0 Volusia 11,903 84 911 3 304 4

