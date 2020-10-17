86ºF

Florida health officials report 4,000 new cases, 87 new deaths related to COVID-19

Florida’s death toll surpassed 16,000 Friday

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Students arrive for classes at Mast Academy, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Miami. The maritime and science technology magnet high school was closed for one day this week after two students reported having the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Students arrive for classes at Mast Academy, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Miami. The maritime and science technology magnet high school was closed for one day this week after two students reported having the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Below is the information provided by the Florida Department of Health for Saturday, Oct. 17.

Cases

The department of health reported 4,044 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to 754,481.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported 87 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Saturday’s report, 16,117 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 200 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

The state reported 114 new hospitalizations on Saturday, meaning the state has seen a total of 46,976 patients admitted into a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 2,046 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 3.43% to 7.87% over the past 2 weeks and was 5.21% Friday.

Central Florida County-By-County Breakdown:

CountyCasesNew CasesHospitalizationsNew HospitalizationsDeathsNew Deaths
Brevard10,3498195163453
Flagler1,945181580350
Lake8,1304768312162
Marion10,416911,0291334-1
Orange43,3022581,48845302
Osceola13,4368072911813
Polk21,7131412,256105824
Seminole9,674697153233-1
Sumter2,742112700790
Volusia11,9038491133044

