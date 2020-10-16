Florida reports 3,449 new cases as events statewide could draw large crowds

Crowds, crowds and more crowds are on the ticket for Friday and into the weekend.

On Friday, President Trump is holding a Make America Great rally in Ocala as he and his rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, compete to claim the Sunshine State.

[TRENDING: 3 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle club shooting | Should parents sanitize Halloween candy? | President Trump returning to Central Florida]

In Daytona Beach, Biketoberfest is underway and expected to draw a crowd. Authorities in Volusia County don’t expect the crowds to match bike week, but do expect people to come out after being cooped up inside for so long.

To end the weekend, space geeks and novices alike will pack the space coast to watch SpaceX launch its 14th round of Starlink satellites.

All of these events come as the Florida Department of Health announces more positive cases in Florida and as the CDC warns the public that large groups aren’t the only risk for spreading COVID-19.

[TRENDING: 3 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle club shooting | Should parents sanitize Halloween candy? | President Trump returning to Central Florida]

Below is the information provided by the Florida Department of Health for Friday, Oct. 16.

Cases

The department of health reported 3,449 new cases on Friday, bringing the state’s overall total to 748,437.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported 94 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Friday’s report, 16,023 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 196 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

The state reported 169 new hospitalizations on Friday, meaning the state has seen a total of 46,862 patients admitted into a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 2,100 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 3.43% to 7.87% over the past 2 weeks and was 4.38% on Thursday.

[SEE YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Campaign events, festivals go on as more Floridians test positive for COVID-19]

If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on mobile, click here.

Central Florida County-By-County Breakdown:

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 10,268 85 945 8 342 5 Flagler 1,927 23 158 0 35 2 Lake 8,083 36 682 3 214 3 Marion 10,325 44 1,028 2 335 1 Orange 43,044 266 1,484 7 528 0 Osceola 13,356 43 728 8 178 0 Polk 21,572 116 2,246 8 578 9 Seminole 9,605 44 712 2 234 1 Sumter 2,731 15 270 0 79 1 Volusia 11,819 80 908 2 300 1

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.