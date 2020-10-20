Video: Man driving stolen Mercedes hides in stranger’s garage, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man driving a stolen Mercedes-Benz fled from authorities until he eventually entered the garage of a stranger’s home in order to hide, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a license plate reader got a hit on the stolen Mercedes Tuesday around 9 a.m. and when a DeLand police officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled.

Air One flew overhead as the car sped down Arrendonda Drive in Deltona and pulled into the garage of a home there, records show.

A perimeter was established and video shows the driver and a woman who lives at the home came out with their hands up at about 9:48 a.m.

SUSPECT IN FLEEING STOLEN VEHICLE CAUGHT AFTER HIDING IN DELTONA HOME; SKI MASK, GLOVES RECOVERED A suspect speeding... Posted by Volusia Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Deputies said the woman was attempting to leave the home when the Mercedes pulled up and the driver told her to let him in the garage so he could hide.

The driver’s identity has not yet been verified. He’s facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

Deputies said the Mercedes was reported stolen out of Orlando after it was purchased by someone using a fake identity earlier this week.

Records show a ski mask and a pair of gloves were found inside the car.