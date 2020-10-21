Lowe’s holiday deals kick off Thursday

Halloween is not even here yet, and Lowe’s is already kicking off its Christmas holiday shopping specials.

The home improvement chain is starting its new “Seasons of Savings” sale Thursday.

The big-box retailer believes the holiday shopping season this year will be unlike any other because of the pandemic.

Instead of a traditional Black Friday sale, Lowe’s will offer daily online-only “cyber steals” starting Thursday through Dec. 2.

[TRENDING: How to turn off Facebook election reminders | Big rig with police lights pulling over drivers | Voter Guide 2020]

With many Americans spending more time at home because of COVID-19, Lowe’s is encouraging consumers this season to give gifts for the home.

The home improvement chain is also planning to offer gifts you might not expect from them, to become more of a one-stop shop for the holidays.

But one thing that won’t change, Lowe’s will still be closed for thanksgiving so its associates can spend time with their families.