Marion County detectives find another set of human remains in Florida Highlands

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County detectives are working to learn how another set of human remains ended up on a property in the Florida Highlands area.

Authorities were tipped off by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month. Marion County deputies arrived to the abandoned property with a search warrant where they surveyed multiple acres and found the remains on Oct. 13.

This is the second set they’ve found on the property, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. They found the human remains of an adult male at the same location on Feb. 2. They have not identified the remains.

Detectives say they’re treating the incidents as separate death investigations as they seem to be unrelated. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call the sheriff’s office.