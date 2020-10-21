Sanford man accused of killing mother was taking new medication before ‘psychotic episode’

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The 37-year-old man accused of killing his mother in her Sanford home earlier this month was under the influence and had recently been prescribed a new medication to treat seizures at the time of attack, search warrants show.

Vicki Savage, 68, was found suffering from significant trauma on Oct. 1 after her brother and nephew were called to the home by her son, Adam Savage, 37. Vicki Savage’s brother called 911 saying his sister had been beaten and Adam Savage was “going crazy," having a “psychotic episode," according to a search warrant document.

When deputies arrived around 1 a.m., they found the victim dead in her bedroom.

Adam Savage was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Vicki Savage had traumatic injuries indicating she had been beaten to death, according to the arrest report.

Seminole County search warrants indicate Adam Savage had a history of seizures and was under the influence of several prescribed and non-prescribed substances the night of the attack.

After his arrest, deputies took Adam Savage to Central Florida Regional Hospital because he had severely injured his hands, according to the warrant. During his evaluations, detectives said Adam told nurses his doctor had just changed his medication and he was taking Trileptal.

Trileptal is a Oxcarbazepine and is used to treat certain types of seizures in adults and children. The medication can cause sudden mood changes, detectives noted in the warrant. It’s also ill advised to take with marijuana, according to the manufacturer. The suspect’s uncle told detectives Adam Savage has a history of marijuana use, which can sometimes trigger his seizures.

The uncle told investigators the extended family had dinner together the night before the attack and Adam Savage had complained about having “lingering cognitive issues after having a seizure several days prior." Due to Adam Savage’s history with seizures, the family called his doctor who prescribed him a different medication, according to the warrant.

Adam Savage went home with his mother after dinner due to those issues discussed, his uncle told detectives. On the evening of Sept. 30, a new prescription was picked up for Adam Savage from the pharmacy, records show.

Prior to going to Vicki Savage’s home, GPS shows the mother and son stopped at Adam Savage’s home in Longwood.

During the search of the crime scene, Vicki Savage’s home on Wilson Road, detectives found one medication but said Adam Savage was taking multiple medicines, both prescribed and not prescribed, according to the report. Detectives later found seven medications prescribed to Adam Savage at his home, according to the warrant.

Detectives wrote in the search warrant they have reason to believe Adam Savage may have retrieved medications from his home or taken some at his home before going to his mother’s house and he was under the influence of controlled substances and prescription medication at the time of the attack.