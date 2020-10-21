Study: 1 out 4 Americans have finished holiday shopping

A new study shows a lot of Americans are not worried about Christmas gifts, they are more concerned about holiday debt.

The LendingTree website surveyed more than 1,000 consumers in the U.S. this month.

According to the survey, 25% of people say they have already finished their holiday shopping. That number jumps to 44% when it comes to parents of minors.

[TRENDING: How to turn off Facebook election reminders | Big rig with police lights pulling over drivers | Voter Guide 2020]

Researchers also found that a large number of Americans are worried about debt because of the holidays.

According to the survey, 31% of consumers believe they will incur debt this holiday season.

More than half of parents and nearly half of those furloughed say the same.