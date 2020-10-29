Orange County schools hits all-time high in single day for COVID-19 cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County schools hit an all-time high in a single day for COVID-19 cases, according to Superintendent Barbara Jenkins.

At an OCPS medical advisory meeting, Jenkins said 27 cases were reported on Oct. 26.

“I do believe people may be becoming more casual and a little less guarded about it,” Jenkins said.

There have 563 positive cases of COVID-19 since school started, according to Jenkins.

About 15,000 students recently returned to in-person learning.

Students from Eccleston Elementary will participate in LaunchEd from Oct. 28 through Nov. 3 after school officials reported four positive COVID-19 cases.

“We continue to monitor, we continue to work with FDOH,” Jenkins said.

The district said some students will face quarantines beyond Nov. 3.

School officials said the majority of students will be able to return to in-person learning.

The campus will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, according to school officials.

Also announced at the meeting, competitive cheerleading will also be a part of the COVID-19 testing for high-contact sports.