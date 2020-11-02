Teen surfer bit by shark in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old was bit by a shark Saturday in Ormond Beach while surfing in the ocean, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue officials.

The teen was bit on his right leg while retrieving his surfboard in waist deep water at the Neptune Approach off Ocean Shore Boulevard, Capt. Tamra Malphurs, with Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue, said.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

