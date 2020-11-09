‘I’m going to kill you:' Man rams car, tries to run over woman in Daytona Beach Shores, police say

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Bystanders who heard a woman screaming for her life Sunday night in Daytona Beach Shores quickly called 911 and the suspect was arrested, according to Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety said.

Officials received several 911 calls Sunday around 9:30 p.m. from the 2200 block of South Atlantic Avenue. Callers described a vehicle repeatedly ramming into another vehicle and a woman screaming for help.

Police said they learned the suspect, Hilary Henderson, 29, met up with a couple in the area and planned to share a hotel room together for the night. At some point, Henderson became “enraged with the couple over money for the room” and responded by repeatedly ramming their car with his own, according to a news release.

Investigators said Henderson hit the victims' car so hard with them in it that the vehicle moved several feet and smashed the door into the point it could not open.

Video from bystanders shows what happened after the suspect rammed the victims' in their car. The woman got out and ran for safety, attempting to jump over a concrete wall but was unsuccessful and Henderson tried to run her over, the video shows. Henderson can be heard yelling, “I’m going to kill you."

The victim was able to get to a place where Henderson’s vehicle couldn’t hit her as she screamed “please, help.” She was able to run into a 7-Eleven but Henderson began attacking the male victim, according to authorities.

Henderson fled but was soon after arrested by Port Orange police. He is charged with attempted murder.

Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety thanked the people who called 911 and captured video showing Henderson’s alleged actions.

“We would like to take this time to thank the concerned witness who was able to capture this video and the other witnesses who promptly called 911,” the department said. “Your efforts aided law enforcement in arresting this violent suspect and getting him off the street. Thank you.”