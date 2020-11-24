68ºF

Small plane crashes into pond in New Smyrna Beach

2 people on board

The tail of a small plane can be seen sticking out of the water after a crash in New Smyrna Beach.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A small plane crash landed into a pond in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday evening, according to the city’s fire department.

Multiple 911 calls reported the crash near Luna Bella Lane and Airport Road around 6:20 p.m.

Firefighters said the two people who were on board the plane suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

The Federal Aviation Authority and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The FAA said the plane is a single-engine Piper PA-32.

