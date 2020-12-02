Gov. DeSantis shares COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan after CDC recommendations

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis shared a video Wednesday explaining which groups he wants to receive the coronavirus vaccine first once it becomes available.

The Pfizer vaccine will be reviewed for approval by the Food and Drug Administration next week and the Moderna vaccine will be reviewed by the FDA the week after.

DeSantis listed the initial vaccine distribution, priority groups:

Residents of long-term care facilities High-risk frontline health care workers Anyone 65 and older and/or those with significant comorbidities

Here are the groups of people the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending get the vaccine first if the supply is limited:

Health care workers

Workers in essential and critical industries

People at high risk for severe coronavirus complications due to underlying medical conditions

Anyone 65 years of age and older

DeSantis reminded Floridians the vaccine will not be mandated.

The Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccine both require two doses.

The governor is also keeping an eye on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, although that company has not applied for FDA approval as of now. Only one dose is needed for that vaccine and it doesn’t require any kind of special storage.

DeSantis said if it is approved in January, Florida could see widespread vaccination.