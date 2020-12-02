Shooting reported at behavioral health center in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a behavioral health center left one person injured on Wednesday, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said they were called to Circles of Care on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

The shooting suspect was taken into custody on scene, a news release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).