Brevard hospital announces no-visitor policy due to spike in COVID-19 cases

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As coronavirus cases continue to climb throughout Florida, a Brevard County hospital has temporarily banned visitors, with a few exceptions, according to a news release.

The no-visitor policy at Parrish Medical Center in Titusville goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m., according to the release.

“To further assure a safe, healing healthcare environment for everyone, Parrish Medical Center is again implementing a temporary no-visitor policy effective Fri., Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. and until further notice,” hospital officials said.

According to the release, visitors will not be allowed in the hospital except in certain situations such as the following:

Scheduled outpatient appointment or scheduled elective procedure Persons requiring assistance during a scheduled appointment may be allowed one partner in care.

Hospice/end of life

Pediatric care (parent only)

Maternity/labor and delivery (one visitor) Spouse/partner is limited to visitation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be required to stay in the room with mom/baby until the conclusion of their visit.

Emergency department (no visitors) No visitors except in cases of hospice/end of life or pediatric care (parent only)



All approved visitors will undergo a pre-screening that includes a temperature check. Masks or other face coverings are required at all times, hospital officials said.

The hospital is offering video visitations with patients. This service is available by contacting PMC’s Patient Experience team at 321-268-6357. Mobile devices are required for virtual visits.

Hospital officials said the ban on visitors is necessary due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Brevard County.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health released Friday, Brevard County accounts for more than 16,300 of Florida’s 1,039,207 confirmed coronavirus cases.