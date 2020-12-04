Disney cancels cruises through February due to pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line announced Friday that it has canceled its sailings through February due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we continue to refine our protocols for our eventual return to service, we have decided to cancel all departures through February 28, 2021. Sailings are canceled onboard the Disney Magic through February 25; the Disney Wonder and Disney Dream through February 26; and the Disney Fantasy through February 27.

[TRENDING: Orange County businesses could face fines | Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing | Video: High school football player attacks ref]

Guests booked on canceled cruises who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund.

Guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid thus far.

Emails outlining details and what steps to take will be sent soon, the company said.

“Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our guests and team members. We are continuing to carefully review the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are working toward resuming operations,” the company said in an email.

Anyone with questions can call 866-325-6685.