Frost Advisory in effect for a large part of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – High pressure is still in control.

We are looking at another cold night in Central Florida. There is now a Frost Advisory in Effect for everyone except Flagler, Coastal Volusia, and Brevard counties.

Everyone else has the Frost Advisory until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The low in Ocala is set to drop to 33 degrees, 39 in Orlando, and 37 in Sanford. Widespread Frost is to be expected.

For Wednesday we have a cold start then lots of Sunshine. The high makes it back to 65, not normal, but much better than the 57 Central Florida had for a high today.

By Thursday the high is back to the 70s maxing out at 72.

By the weekend we hit 76 for both Saturday and Sunday with only a 20% chance of showers.