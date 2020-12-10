Orange County deputies to receive training for new mental health response unit

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In addition to their regular patrols, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office will soon be implementing mental health patrols.

Sheriff John Mina eluded to the idea of a new response team Wednesday.

“We are starting a ‘Behavioral Response Unit,’ which will pair mental health clinicians with deputies and they will respond to certain calls,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pilot program will include two deputies and two clinicians.

OCSO has been working on this new response unit for more than a year.

“Members of the unit are in training right now and will start answering calls within the next several weeks,” officials said.