Will temps reach the 80s this week in Central Florida?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida is looking at one more chilly night this week.

There are no warnings, watches, or advisories, but we will be below normal temps.

The low in Orlando will be down to 43 degrees. That is only 3 degrees warmer than last night, but it will make a difference.

For Thursday the high gets back to the 70s. Look for a high of 73 degrees in Orlando with lots of sun.

Friday we will be at 74 degrees, the normal high for this time of year, and we will still be sunny and dry.

A slight chance of rain comes in for the weekend as the highs will approach 80.

The next cold Front is coming to Central Florida on Monday.