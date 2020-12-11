Launch day: SpaceX Falcon 9 set for liftoff with SiriusXM satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Less than 24 hours after Florida’s coast saw a launch another rocket is set to blast off from Cape Canaveral Friday afternoon.

SpaceX is slated to launch a SiriusXM satellite at 12:55 p.m. on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Launch Complex 40, just down range from where United Launch Alliance sent up a national security satellite Thursday night. It was about a 16-hour turnaround for the 45th Space Wing that oversees the eastern range.

The weather looks good for liftoff with a 90% chance of favorable conditions, according to the 45th Weather Squadron. However, SpaceX has pushed the launch time back further into the window due to upper-level winds.

The launch window extends until 1:20 p.m.

This will be the seventh flight for the Falcon 9 booster. SpaceX plans to land the hardware again on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean after liftoff.

It’s been a banner week for the private space company led by Elon Musk.

On Wednesday, SpaceX performed a daring test of its Starship spaceship prototype in South Texas. The spaceship soared to about 50,000 feet above Texas before coming back down. It didn’t survive the landing, exploding open impact but Musk and SpaceX say it was a successful test. If you missed the epic flight, watch the full video here.

