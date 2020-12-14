‘We have nowhere to go:’ Fire at Pine Hills apartment complex leaves residents homeless

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 50 people are now left trying to figure out where to call home after a fire at their Pine Hills apartment complex on Saturday.

According to officials, the two-alarm fire was at Jernigan Gardens Apartments, formerly known as Windsor Cove, on Mercy Drive.

The American Red Cross said that in all, 56 people were displaced, including about 40 children. They stepped in to help these families find food, clothes and housing.

[TRENDING: First doses of vaccine sent across US | OK if drivers can’t see out rear window? | Pilot killed in Fla. gyroscope crash]

“We were able to assist with some financial assistance as well as personal comfort kits with hygiene products, things that they need immediately,” said Janice Moran from the American Red Cross.

Gwen Wyatt has four grandchildren who live at the apartments and she told News 6 she’s devastated.

“It wasn’t our fault and we’re just forced to move out of our homes and it’s not fair. It’s not fair and we have nowhere to go,” Wyatt said.

She said Christmas this year won’t be the same.

“That’s a Grinch that stole Christmas, so I don’t know how that’s going to go,” Wyatt said.

Orlando City commissioner Regina Hill sadly knows all too well about tragedy around the holidays.

“I’m sure they lost things in there that was priceless,” Hill said. “One Christmas in 1995, I had a house fire, and I lost it all.”

She said even before Saturday’s fire, she was working with Orlando Police and other community partners to host a toy drive this upcoming Saturday at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments.

She said now especially, since the fire happened there, she wants to make sure the affected families affected can have a merry Christmas.

“We cannot just give them toys, but we are going to make sure we have food vouchers for them to go and shop for food,” Hill said.

Saturday’s toy drive is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. If you’d like to donate to help these families, you can call Hill’s office at 407-246-3014.