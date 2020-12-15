Orlando store robbed at gunpoint; suspected gunman refuses to ID himself

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man robbed an Orlando convenience store at gunpoint early Wednesday but was arrested a short time later, according to police.

The armed robbery was reported at 12:05 a.m. at the Circle K at 1605 S. Semoran Blvd.

[TRENDING: Record-setting attractions coming to Orlando | Bacteria halts swan boats | Snake and eggs for breakfast]

Orlando police said a man entered the store, approached the clerk, displayed a firearm and demanded money. As the clerk backed away from the cash register, the gunman came around the counter and stole money from the drawer, police said.

The man then ran away, according to police.

Officers spotted the man on Semoran Boulevard and he started to run but was arrested in the 5800 block of Sundown Circle at the Rosehill Preserve apartments, police said. The man’s gun was also recovered, police said.

The arrestee has refused to identify himself, according to authorities. He faces charges of armed robbery and resisting an officer without violence.

No injuries were reported.