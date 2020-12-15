74ºF

Pilot escapes after plane goes down in Orange County lake, officials say

Rescue crews working to remove plane from water

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Sky 6 flies over a lake in Orange County where a small plane went down into the water on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pilot was able to escape from a plane that went down in a body of water in Orange County, according to fire rescue crews.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the plane went down Tuesday afternoon into a body of water at 1147 Edgewood Ranch Road.

According to a tweet from fire rescue crews, the pilot made it to shore safely and was the only occupant of the aircraft. Rescue crews said the pilot will be taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Crews are now working to remove the plane from the water, according to the tweet.

Officials have not said what may have caused the plane to go down in the first place.

No other details were immediately available.

