Bacteria levels back to normal, swan boat rentals can resume at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando city officials said bacteria levels at Lake Eola are within normal range and swan boat rentals will be available again starting on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the city issued a lake alert and halted boat rentals after elevated levels of the bacteria were found.

The alert has now been lifted.

Swan boat rentals will resume at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

City officials said the Lake Eola swan veterinarian was notified on Monday and worked with crews at the park to oversee the care of the swans while the bacteria levels were elevated.