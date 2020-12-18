Clermont police officers are now outfitted with body cameras

CLERMONT, Fla. – The city of Clermont in Lake County rolled out body cameras for its officers this week, outfitting 55 officers and sergeants with the new equipment.

The Clermont Police Department previously looked into purchasing body cameras several years ago but at the time the storage fees were too expensive, however, the technology has advanced making the purchase possible. Footage can now be stored remotely in the cloud.

Clermont Council Member Jim Purvis and Council Member Ray Goodgame petitioned the city in 2017 to examine getting the body-worm cameras for officers.

“The body cameras prove their worth in protecting the police department and community,” Purvis said in a news release. “I’m glad to see them being implemented.”

Following years of research, the city purchased the BodyWorn platform by Utility Associates, Inc. Part of the purchase was funded from police seizures, including drug money.

The system includes a feature called BodyWorn Down. If an officer falls and needs backup, the camera automatically starts recording, alerts nearby officers and sends a call for help with the officer’s GPS location.

According to the news release, “Studies have found that body cameras reduce complaints and false claims, enhance public trust, support transparency, improve the behavior of all parties involved and keep everyone accountable.”

“Body cameras bolster accountability, promote transparency and provide an impartial eyewitness,” Police Chief Charles Broadway said. “They provide evidence that can be used in official proceedings.”