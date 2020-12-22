Palm Bay police investigate reports of barricaded suspect with weapon

PALM BAY, Fla. – A heavy police presence is being reported at The Pines Apartments complex in Palm Bay after residents reported a person with a firearm barricading himself inside his apartment, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Police have issued a shelter-in-place order to residents, city officials reported.

The incident unfolded at 12:23 p.m. at The Pines Apartment complex on Pinewood Drive, just off of Palm Bay Road.

Multiple police officers are in the surrounding area. At least one witness reported hearing several gunshots fired before police arrived.

A witness said the unidentified man could be seen running across a parking lot toward several children before officers arrived, Florida Today reported.

A police command post is set up on Palm Bay Road near Pinewood Drive. Officers have blocked to traffic the entrance to the apartments.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.