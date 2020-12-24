Some fans will have to take COVID-19 test before Orlando Magic games

ORLANDO, Fla. – The capacity at the moment for Orlando Magic games will 4,000 fans.

Team officials said they are expecting around 3,000 people to show up in the home opener against the Miami Heat.

The Magic gave News 6 a sneak peek inside the Amway Center as crews prepared for the game.

The seating had been adjusted for social distancing.

Shirts could be seen already placed on the seats where fans will be allowed to sit.

Team officials said for fans seated within 30 feet of the court, they will be tested for COVID-19.

From plexiglass to mandatory face coverings, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the arena, the team said safety protocols will be in place.

Just down the street from the Amway center is Timothy Green’s restaurant, 534 Scratch Kitchen.

“A lot of excitement, we’re going to have every TV on the Magic game and we’re going to be cheering on,” Green said.

Green said having the games back at the Amway Center is a big deal for all of the restaurants and surrounding businesses.

“I’m really excited, it’s just been a long time coming; the Orlando Magic, including Orlando City Soccer, is about 50 percent of our business, so I’m just really excited to see that there are actual games happening,” Green said.