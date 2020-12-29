Lake County announces first vaccinations for people over 65

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County will begin vaccinating people over 65 at two locations beginning Wednesday, with plans for more dates in the near future.

During this first phase, Lake County will vaccinate the following populations: long-term care facility residents and staff; persons 65 years of age and older; and healthcare personnel with direct patient contact.

The vaccine sites will be at Cooper Memorial Library and Lake Sumter College.

Vaccines are free, but appointments are necessary. There may be an opportunity for walk-ins based on cancellations and availability of appointments.

To register, people who qualify should call 352-742-4830 Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please bring identification and, if you are a healthcare worker, a copy of your medical license, ID badge or a current paystub.

To sign up for the latest emergency notifications regarding COVID-19, text COVIDUPDATE to 888777 or visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19.

Vaccination site schedules for the upcoming week are as follows:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 30 -Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., based on availability

Where: Cooper Memorial Library 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont, FL 34711

Where: Lake Sumter College 9501 US-441, Leesburg, FL 34788

For vaccination plans from other Central Florida counties, click or tap here.

The vaccine is not expected to be available to the general population, including younger residents or non-frontline workers, until late spring.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.