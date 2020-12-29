Rabid otter found in Delaney Park area of Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A rabies alert has been issued for the Delaney Park area after an otter tested positive for the deadly virus on Tuesday.

The alert will remain active for 60 days and centers on Ferncreek Avenue. The following areas are included:

State Road 408/East Anderson Street

Interstate 4/Division Avenue

Holden Avenue

State Road 15/Conway Road

Members of the public should know that rabies is present in the wildlife population and they and their pets could be at risk if precautions aren’t taken.

Officials said anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a wild animal should contact the Florida Department of Health in Orange County at 407-858-1420.

Health officials provided the following advice:

All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

Do not leave pet food outside. This also attracts other animals.

Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats and foxes.

If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and promptly report the incident.

Rabies is preventable when treatment is provided in a timely manner.

Visit the Department of Health’s website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website for more information about rabies.