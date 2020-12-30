Sumter offering ‘small’ number of vaccine appointments, planning larger vaccine event

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County Health Department officials said Wednesday they are accepting a small number of appointments for people 65 and older but will plan a “mass vaccination” event at a later date when more COVID-19 vaccine doses are available.

The county received 2,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine the week of Dec. 30. Those doses will first go to medical workers who will inoculate the rest of the community and those caring for COVID-19 patients, according to the health department.

[TRENDING: How to get vaccine in Florida | Could $600 checks grow into $2,000 payments? | Fla. child porn suspect had hidden bunker]

Starting Jan. 4, the Sumter County Health Department will offer a “small block of appointments” at the Bushnell office to vaccinate people 65 and older. Appointments can be made starting Jan. 4 by calling 352-569-3102. Officials did not disclose how many appointments would be available.

Before signing up, residents are asked to review the pre-vaccination checklist provided by the CDC.

The county is planning a “mass vaccination event” at a future date but could not provide details. The health department estimates there are about 130,000 people in the county who are eligible for priority vaccinations and it will need more doses before that can happen.

Other counties in Central Florida are also offering vaccines for seniors 65 and older. You do not need to be a county resident to receive the vaccine. Click here for the full list.