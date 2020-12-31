Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19, according to report

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford, left, celebrates with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

MIAMI – Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has tested positive for coronavirus, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Fitzpatrick is currently the backup quarterback with the Dolphins, but he was the hero in Miami’s 26-25 win against Las Vegas this past Saturday.

Miami signed Jake Rudock to back up Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday. So, no Fitzmagic in relief as the #Dolphins try to wrap up a playoff spot. 60 minutes of Tua Time. https://t.co/a0iTnX9m90 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2020

Tua Tagovailoa only threw for 94 yards in three quarters and the move was made to bring Fitzpatrick in as the quarterback for the rest of the game.

The Dolphins would score 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Jake Rudock is officially on the 53-man roster to serve as the backup with Ryan Fitzpatrick out. https://t.co/Qztsa9LJNN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2020

With Fitzpatrick unable to play on Sunday, NFL reporter Ian Rapoport said Jake Rudock will be the backup quarterback for Tagovailoa.

If the Dolphins beat the Bills, Miami advances to the playoffs.

The game will be shown at 1 p.m. and viewers can watch the game on WKMG-TV.

Pelissero reports if the Dolphins make the playoffs, Fitzpatrick may not be available for the Wild Card game.