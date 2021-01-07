Coronavirus vaccine site coming to Orlando International Airport for 65 and older

The Florida Department of Health issued its first vaccine report that will be updated daily.

ORLANDO, Fla. – AdventHealth announced Thursday the healthcare system will be rolling out a community vaccination program starting at the Orlando International Airport.

Officials with AdventHealth said the program will begin Tuesday. The first pop-up site will be located at Orlando International Airport.

Beginning Tuesday, officials said the site will be for AdventHealth employee’s families who are 65 and older, and AdventHealth medical group patients that are 65 and older.

Emails were sent out Thursday in waves to those who qualify to be vaccinated, according to AdventHealth officials. They added that the emails will have a link for people to then register for an appointment.

AdventHealth said the pop-up site at OIA will be a drive-up location, with parking available.

Phil Brown, the Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said in part, “this location for the event allows us to support the larger Central Florida region in critical health and safety efforts.”

As of Thursday morning, AdventHealth said they have enough vaccine to last them from Tuesday through Friday of next week. Adding that they have the ability to vaccinate about 2,000 people a day.

Officials said they are not taking walk ups.

Last month, airport leaders announced a COVID-19 testing clinic in partnership with AdventHealth would be coming to OIA, however, airport officials today told News 6 that clinic is not up and running.

OIA officials said that discussions continue with AdventHealth and health officials.