Lake Eola fountain lights to honor lives lost to COVID-19

The Lake Eola fountain lights will glow amber Tuesday in honor of the lives lost to COVID-19. (City of Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lake Eola will have a different somber glow Tuesday night.

The City of Orlando announced the fountain lights will be amber to take part of a national moment of unity, meant to honor the lives lost to COVID-19.

Tonight, the Lake Eola Park fountain lights will be amber as we join communities across the country for a national moment of unity and remembrance to honor the lives lost to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/yKZAHnbvuC — City of Orlando Wears a Mask to Save Lives 😷 (@citybeautiful) January 19, 2021

The movement comes as President-elect Joe Biden is set to host a memorial the same evening, the night before he is inaugurated, president.

The Washington, D.C. event of solidarity will feature 400 lights around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to represent the 400,000 people who died to the virus. Click here for details on how to watch.

The Biden-Harris administration has invited other cities and towns to illuminate buildings and ring church bells at 5:30 p.m.