Vaccination program at Publix expanding into Brevard County, governor says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Several Publix pharmacies in Brevard County will begin administering a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement outside a Publix supermarket in Viera on Tuesday.

“So, we will have 22 different Publix pharmacies in Brevard County, that will have vaccines for seniors,” the governor said. “We think that this is likely to be very convenient for many of our seniors.”

With those Brevard County locations added to the tally, the statewide total of Publix pharmacies administering shots goes to 242.

“Each one of those [is] capable of doing 100 to 125 shots a day. So we really think that this is a good thing,” DeSantis said.

The governor made similar announcements earlier in the day in Palm Beach and Lee counties.

According to the governor, the registration for appointments will begin Wednesday, with vaccinations starting on Thursday.

When those appointments open for registration, people can sign up at this link.