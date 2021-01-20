New COVID-19 vaccine site opens at Kissimmee church offering 800 shots a day

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A new COVID-19 vaccine distribution site was up and running in Osceola County Wednesday.

Jeremy Lanier, with the Florida Department of Health of Osceola County, said their new location is at Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos Florida in Kissimmee.

He said the location at the church allows them to administer over 800 doses of the vaccine a day.

The site opened up at 8 a.m., with a line of cars already waiting, according to Lanier.

Betty McKeown, 77, was among those who lined up for her first shot on Wednesday.

“I want to get it; I think that we’ve got to do something so that this doesn’t go on for the rest of our life, I’m too old to have this go on for several years, so I want to do my part and get the vaccine and hope it helps,” said McKeown.

McKeown said what she’s looking forward to most after getting the vaccine, is visiting her kids in Arizona and New Orleans.

Lanier said the county received 2,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, adding that all appointments are already booked up.

“While our appointment availability is now closed, there are other opportunities for people to get vaccinated, AdventHealth, Orlando Health, and Osceola Community Health Services each have vaccination opportunities,” said Lanier.

The vaccination site at the church will be used until Jan. 30, according to Lanier.

He said at that time, they will look at continuing to use the location, or they will explore the possibility of using a different site.